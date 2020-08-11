Vogue Magazine wants to compensate for damage to DR’s image: it promotes the beauty of its beaches

Five Dominican models promote the beaches of the Dominican Republic in Vogue London.

After the incident in which the British magazine Vogue published some photos of a stream in Samaná, full of plastic and waste. Last Monday, the magazine published a section dedicated to the best beaches in the DR.

Ysaunny Brito, Manuela Sánchez, Licett Morillo, Arlenis Sosa, and Annibelis Baez, are the five models that make the country’s beautiful places known.

Vogue detailed that when models are not walking in Dolce & Gabbana modeling for the magazine, they take in the sea air and enjoy fresh fish on the beaches of the stunning island.

The magazine topped the cover with the title five models share their favorite places of natural beauty in the Dominican Republic with various photos in different parts of the country.