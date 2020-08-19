Transat schedules flights to the Dominican Republic from Montreal for next winter

After resuming operations on July 23, Air Transat introduced its winter program, which includes flights to dozens of destinations, including the Dominican Republic, and packages to hundreds of hotels in the south and Europe.

The news comes a week after the airline announced the cancellation of all flights from western Canada to the south and destinations in the United States for the winter season.

Despite the cancellations, the airline will continue to operate flights to more than 40 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States, Europe, and Canada during the winter season. Also, travelers can choose from a selection of packages to more than 320 hotels, all with greater peace of mind thanks to Transat’s flexible booking options and the ‘Traveler Care’ program.

Direct flights from Montreal will be to: Colombia (Cartagena); Costa Rica (Liberia, San José); Cuba (Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Havana, Holguín, Santa Clara, Varadero); United States (Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Orlando); Guadeloupe (Pointe-à-Pitre); Haiti (Port-au-Prince); Honduras (Roatán); Jamaica (Montego Bay); Mexico (Acapulco, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta); Martinique (Fort-de-France); Panama (Río Hato); Puerto Rico (San Juan); Dominican Republic ( La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samaná, Santo Domingo ); St. Maarten (Philipsburg); and El Salvador (San Salvador).

From Toronto : Colombia (Cartagena); Cuba (Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Holguín, Santa Clara, Varadero); United States (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando); Jamaica (Montego Bay); Honduras (Roatán); Mexico (Cancun, Puerto Vallarta); Panama (Río Hato); Dominican Republic ( La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samaná ); and St. Maarten (Philipsburg).

From Quebec City : Cuba (Cayo Coco, Holguín, Santa Clara, Varadero); United States (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando); Mexico (Cancun); and the Dominican Republic ( Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samaná ).

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire tourism industry, the desire to go abroad for a change of scenery and discoveries is still very much alive in travelers,” said Annick Guérard, director of operations. of Air Transat.

“That is why we are delighted to present our enhanced offering to you. Now, more than ever, this program of more than 40 destinations allows us to redesign our future step by step and renew our mission, which is to brighten the day-to-day life of our passengers, ”he added, according to TravelWeek.