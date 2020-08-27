President’s visit to Dominican SW could spur development

Santo Domingo.- In a combination of rest and at the same time work, President Luis Abinader will travel this weekend with his family to Pedernales (southwest), the point he has in mind to transform into a major tourist destination.

The President will take a break with his wife Raquel and one of their daughters, after working daily until after midnight at the Palace.

Listin Diario Reports that he wants to take the opportunity to explore the conditions in which an ambitious project to build hotels, airports and other infrastructure will have to be developed to make it the future tourism center of the country.

The Gov. has already contacted a foreign specialist in project designs in this category to refine his ideas. And in the same way, the Government has already advanced proceedings with local investors to start the project and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

The plans to develop Pedernales and its unrivaled Bahía de las Águilas start to gather steam.