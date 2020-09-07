Tourism looks to reboot La Romana, Bayahíbe hotels

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado held a meeting with the tourism companies of La Romana and Bayahíbe in which he expressed interest in creating a joint working table, to guarantee investment and promotion in that destination.

The commitment was assumed by the hoteliers (Asonahores), the work team of the Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Security, who agreed to develop a work agenda to define the current challenges in the area and seek viable and effective solutions.

Collado affirmed that they will be making a public-private alliance to work responsibly for the reorganization and regeneration of the beaches, the recovery of public spaces, the work on the access road to Bayahibe and the streamlining of the permitting processes of the ministry.

“We are going to work in a responsible manner and respecting the rights of all, but with a very firm position to recover and reorganize the La Romana Destination, developing a joint work agenda to carry out all the projects,” said Collado.

Hoteliers

La Romana-Bayahíbe Hotel Association president Andrés Fernández hailed the proposals made by the Ministry of Tourism and praised the recovery plans that have been presented to boost tourism activity.

“At the La Romana destination, we have raised the current needs of the sector and we are willing and determined to work together with the Ministry of Tourism to develop the processes and direct actions that allow a rapid recovery of the tourism industry,” Fernandez said.