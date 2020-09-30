David Collado says the tourism industry “is about to collapse”

David Collado says that the tourism industry "is about to collapse"

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, warned this Monday that the tourism industry “is about to collapse” because of the crisis caused by the coronavirus, for which he called for a joint effort to recover this sector, vital for the national economy.

“It is an entire industry that is about to collapse,” said the official at a press conference to discuss the incentive for local tourism, presented by the government last Wednesday as part of the plan to reactivate that sector.

The official compared the situation that the tourism industry is going through with that of a patient “in critical condition” so he appealed to the “sensitivity” of the Dominicans to “protect” it.

In his speech, Collado stressed that “all the economic areas of our country can be recovered, but if we do not recover tourism (the general economy) it will not rise.”

For this reason, he said, the Ministry he directs “is working hand in hand” with all sectors involved with tourism for its recovery, so it is important to promote local tourism since it only represents 3% of the sector.

“We have decided to promote domestic tourism to be able to energize travel agencies, tour operators, small restaurants that are around hotels, and prevent employees in this industry from losing their jobs,” he said.

At the press conference, the official informed that the Ministry of Tourism will inspect the hotels to confirm that the sanitary protocol is respected after this weekend crowds were observed in some of them, according to videos published on the internet.