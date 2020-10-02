Colombian Wingo airline resumes its flights to Santo Domingo this Friday

It operates this route with Boeing B737-800 aircraft with the capacity to transport 186 passengers

Aerodom shows enthusiasm for the return of the airline

Wingo reaffirms its commitment to the Dominican Republic by choosing the country for its resumption of international operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, after nearly seven months with international operations suspended due to the impact of Covid-19.

Therefore, the Colombian airline will resume its flights from this Friday, October 2, directly to Santo Domingo from Bogotá. It is flight 7082 that departs from Bogotá at 9:00 in the morning and arrives in Santo Domingo at 12:38 in the morning.

Then it leaves for Bogotá at approximately 2:00 in the afternoon on flight 7083.

The operations will be carried out three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in Boeing B737-800 aircraft with the capacity to transport 186 passengers. For this,, the company stressed that the restart of flights would be amid strict protocols biosafety systems certified by Icontec, already verified on domestic flights and in nearly 30 humanitarian operations.

In that sense, Carolina Cortizo, general director of Wingo, said that “Since the day we were forced to suspend our operation, we have prepared to return to the skies of the region, and that is why we are very excited about our restart of international operations.”

Cortizo added that “during November, and with the respective government approvals, we plan to resume flights to the 11 countries to which we operated before the arrival of the pandemic to continue putting at the service of the region our unique combination of always safe flights, low prices, and flexibility.”

The confirmation of the low-cost airline to operate to the International Airport of the Americas ( AILA ) was well received by the directors of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ), since its general director, Mónika Infante, reported that, “We are very excited to receive Wingo at our Las Américas Airport in Santo Domingo, allowing us to connect Colombia and the Dominican Republic again in direct low-cost flights.”

Also, she said that “The robust protocol applied by the entire air transport industry offers the highest levels of health security, so we hope to have the privilege of welcoming you soon to enjoy all that our beautiful country has to offer.”

Additionally, Wingo, of the Copa Holdings group, during October and with the authorities’ authorities’ respective authorizations, will resume flights to Cancun, Quito, and Caracas, from Bogotá; and to Panama from Medellín, Cartagena, Bogotá, and Cali.

As for new reactivations in domestic flights, the airline will also resume its routes Bogotá-San Andrés, Cali-San Andrés, Cali-Cartagena and will start the operation of its new route between Bogotá and Cali.