Switzerland excludes the Dominican Republic from its list of countries with quarantine requirements
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- Switzerland has excluded the Dominican Republic from the list of countries with quarantine requirements when entering Swiss soil, reported the Dominican Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, a non-profit entity that fosters relations between both nations .
“This measure is the result of the good management of the coronavirus pandemic by the Dominican State,” said Gaetan Bucher, president of the institution.