Public-private pact seeks to improve tourist destinations

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Dominican Republic Association of Hotels and Tourism (ASONAHORES), and another with the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), to strengthen their management in tourist destinations.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that a clear and precise project will begin to seek and work hand in hand along the tourist routes and corridors that are on the beaches of the country, to organize, create and defend established health protocols.

The two agreements were carried out on Tuesday at the El Embajador hotel.