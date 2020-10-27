Dominican Republic focuses its tourism recovery plan on attracting more investment and opening new destinations

The Dominican Republic’s tourism recovery plan will focus on increasing foreign investment, improving the sector’s quality at all levels, boosting the country brand, strengthening the institutional framework, and launching new destinations, especially in the Pedernales area.

Jacqueline Mora, technical vice minister of the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ), also stressed that said plan is working to make the DR a safe tourist destination, diversify and increase the added value offered to the visitor and turn the Mitur into the main ally of the private sector for decisions, investments, and plans.

“We need to work hard and in conjunction with all sectors so that the recovery is short and fast,” Mora quoted after revealing that the impact of the current crisis has presented a delay of almost 25 years concerning the growth that the industry had been showing concerning the arrival of tourists.

It reported an 81% reduction in the number of passengers who arrived in the country in September 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, while at the level of the number of passengers accumulated to 2020, the figure stood at 68% less.

She revealed that the plan that Mitur has developed, with which it seeks to generate 150 thousand new jobs, focused in 2020 on the health crisis, but by 2021 it will seek to increase quality at all levels, promote the country brand and strengthen the institutionality; while in 2022 and 2023 an increase in foreign investment, employment and diversification of tourism is expected.

Mora added that from the Mitur, there is a plan to organize the different destinations, promote sustainability, and develop local communities, which he considered will be key to the success of the strategy.

She also referred to the plans to develop Pedernales as a first-class ecotourism destination, an all-inclusive model, where the conservation of the environment is encouraged, and the education of tourists and the community is promoted.

The official referred to these terms during her speech at the discussion “Recovery of Tourism in the Dominican Republic,” which took place within the framework of the XXVIII edition of Dominican Week and was moderated by Andrés Marranzini, executive vice president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ).

He explained the new protocol applied to tourism, adapted to national and international progress, which seeks to ensure lives and jobs in the sector. Free medical assistance is provided to tourists who come to the country, through an emergency plan.

The technical vice-minister emphasized the benefits of the Dominican Republic as a tourist destination, which is classified as very good and excellent by 85% of tourists who come to the country, as well as emphasizing that the country has a high diversity in air routes and airlines that come to the country, one of the great strengths of the country compared to its peers in the region.

For the first time, Dominican Week, an event that promotes the business climate and investments to impact development and competitiveness between the DR and the United States, occurs in an online mode.