Tourists to Punta Cana soar 92% to 21,486 in Sept.

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister, David Collado, announced Tuesday that in the first 25 days of this month Punta Cana has received 21,486 foreign tourists.

He said that the figure is 10,291 higher than those of September in the same period, which implies a growth of 92%.

“Little by little we are advancing,” he said in reference to the work that that ministry, together with the Government, is carrying out to relaunch Dominican tourism after being hit by COVID-19.