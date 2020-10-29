Four airlines request more Dominican routes

Santo Domingo.- Civil Aviation Board (JAC) president José Marte Piantini, announced Wed. that four of the most frequent airlines in the air traffic of the Dominican Republic have requested the approval of new air services to and from the country.

During the ordinary meeting of the JAC, the companies JetBlue, United Airlines, Copa Airlines and Delta presented the approval of flight programs that hadn’t been explored before.

“Today we had a public hearing to hear the request made by the company JetBlue Airways Corporation, in the sense that an amendment to its Operating Permit No. 47 be introduced, in order to include the route: Newark / Punta Cana / Newark, with a frequency of four to seven flights per week,” Marte said.

United Airlines INC. requested the inclusion of the route Washington, D.C./Santo Domingo / Washington, D.C. to operate a daily flight from December 17, 2020 to March 27, 2021, for a total of 101 flights, in Boeing 737-800 type aircraft, with a capacity of 166 seats.

“According to the daily frequency, it is estimated that they would be contributing some 33,532 seats to our market in that period alone. So confidence in our destiny is shown with these requests that we have known today,” said the president of the JAC.

Also on the Board’s agenda was the request from Delta Airlines, which is scheduled to operate 716 inbound flights and 714 outbound flights from October 1 to December 31, for a total of 1,430 operations, in seven of the thirteen routes approved in its operating permit.

While Copa Airlines is scheduled to carry out 100 round trip flights from November 1 to December 10, 2020: thirty flights on the Panama / Punta Cana / Panama route and seventy flights on the Panama / Santo Domingo / Panama route.