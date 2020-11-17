Three Dominican Republic hotels winners at the 2020 Platinum Choice Awards

Casa de Campo Resort, Breathless Punta Cana Resort, and Sanctuary Cap Cana were selected as winners of the 2020 Smart Meetings Platinum Choice Awards in the Dominican Republic.

The award recognizes the highest ranked hotels, venues, and destinations in the hospitality industry for providing the highest standards of overall excellence in service and amenities.

The award includes the environment, breadth of resources, quality of facilities, guest services, recreational activities, dining options, support, and more.

Industry professionals and Smart Meetings readers cast their votes, and each nomination receives a thorough review by the Smart Meetings editorial team, who select the final honorees.

“During what was one of the most challenging years for the hospitality industry, he rose to the occasion and supported his partners. He is a shining example of leadership and can be proud of the contribution he has made, “said Marin Bright, founder, and CEO of Smart Meetings.

Alliance with Ship Sticks

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas announced a strategic alliance with Ship Sticks to facilitate the process of moving equipment for its guests when they visit the world-class golf destination.

By shipping golf clubs and luggage in advance, the Ship Sticks process significantly reduces travel worries, eliminates the need to carry bulky golf bags at airports, waste time in airport check-in lines or baggage claims, pay baggage fees for oversized or bulky items and avoid loss or damage due to handling.

The Ship Sticks service will be offered through a white label microsite directly available to the Casa de Campo resort guests. Additionally, services can be arranged on-site at the property through the concierge and guest service teams.

“We continually look for ways to enrich the total resort experience for our guests, and our partnership with Ship Sticks enables stress-free travel even before arriving in paradise,” says Jason Kycek, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“We are delighted to begin working with a world-class golf destination like Casa de Campo,” says Nicholas Coleman, CEO of Ship Sticks.