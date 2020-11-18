Tourism companies launch great deals on Black Friday

Neither the health crisis nor the travel restrictions will stop the big tourism companies from taking advantage of the ‘Black Friday,’ celebrated on November 27th, to present their offers.

Iberia, Air Europa, Hotelbeds, Iberostar, NH, Barceló, and Grupo Piñero are some of the companies that are once again using the offers to reactivate sales. The unique feature is the possibility of booking now and enjoying the discount for a year, given the flexibility of tourism companies to modify reservations.

“We are working on a great campaign for Black Friday to stimulate the market, with the best prices, but also with a more aspirational campaign that will awaken the desire to fly,” Miguel Henales, director of Digital Business for Iberia, told Expansión.

Barceló also announced discounts of up to 60% until November 29th. The deadline to take advantage of these offers ends on December 31st, 2021. “Today more than ever, your client information is critical to launching personalized and relevant offers for your clients,” explained Raúl González, CEO for EMEA of the Barceló Hotel Group.

From the 23rd to the end of the month, hotels of the brands NH Hotels, NH Collection, Anantara, Algarve Resorts, nhow, Tivoli, or Avani will have discounts of 40%. Iberostar has decided to halve the prices of its hotels in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Brazil.

On its side, Grupo Piñero is betting on boosting its brand Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, with prices reduced by 75% in its properties in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain.

Vincci Hotels’ promotions will reach 30% in all accommodation bookings made during a whole week, from Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th November. They can be exchanged until New Year’s Eve 2021.

Also, Air Europa will have discounts of up to 40% on all its destinations for flights up to one year after the date of reservation. That is, you can buy until November 30 and take advantage of the offer for one year.

Also, Hotelbeds announced the launch of a worldwide “Black Friday” campaign and will offer exclusive discounts of up to 60% for arrivals until the end of 2021 and will include flexible fares to provide maximum peace of mind for travelers.

The exclusive rates will be distributed through Hotelbeds’ two main channels: its wholesale distribution channel operating under the ‘Hotelbeds’ brand and its retail channel, Bedsonline, which caters exclusively to travel agents.