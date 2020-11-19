DR applies electronic Immigration and Customs forms for travelers

The Ministry of Tourism, the General Directorate of Customs (DGA), the General Directorate of Migration, the Ministry of Public Health and Asonahores participated in the signing of the agreement.

WILL TAKE EFFECT ON NOVEMBER 25

As of November 25, those who will be traveling through the Dominican Republic airports will receive an electronic ticket to declare before the offices of the General Direction of Migration (DGM) and the General Direction of Customs (DGA).

With this novelty, which was informed this Thursday by several authorities of the tourism sector, the printed forms used to be given before people left or entered the DR will no longer be given.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, assured that the digital form will require all the information from the Ministry of Public Health, Immigration and Customs, and can be filled out from homes.

On his side, the director of Immigration, Enrique Garcia, said that eliminating the physical forms for the entry and exit of passengers from the country would mean saving hundreds of thousands of pesos for that institution.

He indicated that they have a warehouse full of papers in the entity and that it is difficult for them to find any detailed information about a traveler.

Also, he pointed out that they simplified the new form, with essential questions, according to Listín Diario.

“This work is very important and had a series of obstacles that we are facing today. It is a digital form to eliminate that paperwork that was uncomfortable for travelers and that in this time of COVID represents a shift,” said the general director of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón.

The signing of the agreement, between the entities to facilitate free transit through the airports, took place at the El Embajador hotel with the presence of Paola Rainieri, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores), among others.