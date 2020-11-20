Hotel occupancy rises three points in October

Hotel occupancy in the Dominican Republic improved almost three percentage points in October of this year compared to the previous month, according to data from the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), published on the Central Bank website.

In September of this year, hotel occupancy was 29.7%, while in October, it rose to 32.5%

In the January-October period, hotel occupancy reached 30.5%, and the tourist area of ​​Puerto Plata registered the highest average (33.3 percent).

Sosúa-Cabarete reached the second-highest occupancy (31.3 percent), followed by Romana-Bayahíbe (30.6%) and Punta Cana-Bávaro (30.3%).

Samaná registered the lowest occupancy rate, with 22.9%; Boca Chica 23.3% and Santo Domingo, 26.8%.

According to data from Asonahores, published by the Central Bank, the occupation in Santiago de los Caballeros was 26.8%

Tourism has been one of the sectors most affected by the economic crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic. Tourism operations were closed in the country from mid-March to June 30.