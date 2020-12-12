Private aviation tourism begins to reactivate in DR with US flights

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation ( IDAC ) reported that the Dominican Republic received the first Fly-in. These are three private tourism jets that arrived from the United States at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata. The entity indicated that it is estimated to receive more than 10 today, December 12. Fernando Cruz, on behalf of the general director of IDAC, Román E. Caamaño, received the tourists, who will stay four days in the tourist facilities of Playa Grande, guaranteeing them a happy stay.

He stressed that visitors have all the facilities of the airports and the 18 aerodromes to get to know the tourist poles of the country, at the time of publicizing a new policy of no bureaucracy in the Dominican Republic implemented by President Luis Abinader for the progress of commercial, private and tourist aviation. Together with aeronautical education, the policy takes advantage of the country’s island status and its climate for visual flights throughout the year, facilitating, among other things, attracting a part of the thousands of private planes that annually visit the Caribbean. “We thank the authorities of Puerto Plata and Dominican Airports Siglo XXI (Aerodom) for welcoming the pilots and their companions and the Air-Journey company that organizes Fly-ins throughout the world,” he added.

The IDAC explained that the private tourism jets flew some 652 miles through the Bahamas archipelago until they reached Puerto Plata. They were received by aeronautical, tourism, health, and municipal authorities. It was the first Fly-in to visit the country in the middle of the pandemic.

Cruz pointed out that the enviable geographical location for air, maritime and tourist logistics, in the middle of the two Americas, and the multiple connections with almost the entire world, especially Puerto Plata due to its proximity to the United States and Punta Cana, presents a promising future for the country’s economic, tourist and air growth.