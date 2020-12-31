Public beaches to be open according to the new curfew schedule

Santo Domingo.– The Tourism Ministry notified that public beaches will be open as established by the new curfew schedule, from 5:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon from Monday to Friday, and from 5:00 in the morning at 12 noon on Saturdays and Sundays, and in compliance with security protocols.

Through its Twitter account, the ministry reported that it will allow the return, with transit until 5:00 in the afternoon, to those citizens and local families staying in hotels and resorts and their departure or checkout is on the weekend in the period from January 1 to 10, 2021. These citizens must show their identity card, license or passport.

In the case of people and families staying in villas or non-hotel rentals, the reservation certificate issued by the travel agency or tour operator will be allowed.

The hotels will not be able to carry out activities or events during the period from January 1 to 10, 2021. Weddings and private congresses previously scheduled may only be attended by people who are staying inside the hotel and complying with the protocol.

The ministry indicated that from January 1 to 10, recurrent inspections will be carried out at tourist establishments to guarantee compliance, and that if they do not obey the established regulations, these businesses will be sanctioned.