American reaffirms commitment to Dominican Republic: will increase flights to the country

IT WILL START A NEW ROUTE FROM PHILADELPHIA IN APRIL

American Airlines reaffirms its commitment and commitment to the Dominican market, which is why the airline announced a new route and frequencies of direct flights to the Dominican Republic starting next April.

The airports that will operate the new frequencies and routes are Las Americas International Airport (AILA) and Santiago International Airport (STI).

Oliver Bojos, American’s general manager for the Dominican Republic, pointed out that as part of the economic reactivation in times of Covid-19, its operations in Santo Domingo have been increased with three additional weekly flights to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which will begin on April 3. American currently operates one flight per week on Saturdays to that destination.

It added that the new route and the additional frequencies respond to its commitment to the country.

Likewise, American also announced that as of April 2 (pending approval by the country’s authorities), it would start a new route from Santiago International Airport (STI) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), with a frequency of three days a week, according to local press.

The flights will be operated with Boeing 737s with 172 passengers and will be available for booking starting Saturday, January 30.

American currently offers more than 82 weekly flights from the country, connecting Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, Santiago, and Puerto Plata with the airline’s hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and Philadelphia.