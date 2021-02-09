New JetBlue offer: free companion travel starting February 12

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 7, 2021

JetBlue launched a BOGO offer, where the companion travels for free from February 12 to September 7, 2021.

This offer consists of buying a round trip with a hotel included through the airline’s portal. In the JetBlue Vacations section, in order to obtain the other ticket, you must enter the code: BOGO3 before making the payment.

It is required that the stay at the hotel is a minimum of 3 nights with a minimum of 2 people per room. Also, the client is responsible for taxes and fees.

The promotion does not apply to Mint service rates.