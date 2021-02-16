President will make Colonial City LatAm’s best

Santo Domingo.- President, Luis Abinader on Tue. said the Colonial City will be made the best in Latin America.

“The time for the Colonial Zone has arrived; With the experience of David, with the mayor Carolina Mejía, with the support of the IDB (Interamerican Development Bank) and the support of the Government, we are going to make this the best Colonial City in all of Latin America,” he said.

The president toured the “Zone,” where Tourism Minister David Collado said the country’s goal is to go from one million tourists who visited Santo Domingo last year to 1.5 million this year.