Encarna Piñero: “Vaccination will give a crucial boost to Dominican Republic tourism”.

She highlighted the leadership that the country maintains in the Caribbean region

“We continue renewing ourselves and betting on the DR,” she said.

The executive vice president and CEO of Grupo Piñero, Encarna Piñero, indicated to arecoa.com that the vaccination plan is a key point for the total reactivation of the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic.

“If the vaccination rhythm continues and the employees of the industry receive their vaccinations, this will give much more confidence in the destination, remembering that the DR is one of the most important tourist spots in the Caribbean, and it would be a crucial take-off for tourism,” she said.

The group leader, which has Bahia Principe, the largest hotel by the number of rooms in the Dominican Republic, said that they are currently analyzing the opening of one of their hotels in Punta Cana. Still, it will be defined according to the evolution of the US market since the Canadian market is closed. The European market is not yet fully developed since these are the DR’s primary tourism sources.

About the occupancy of the hotels in Bahia Principe, Piñero said that it is a little unstable between 40 to 50%, during weekends driven by the local market, even so noticing a trend in sales for the coming months, “knowing that everything will improve over time and projections are good.”

“These have not been good times, but we are always committed to our purposes. 2020 was a year of teaching and learning. That is why we do not rest in continuing to renew ourselves and betting on the DR as a tourist destination, a country that for the Piñero Group is like our home, and how it has handled the pandemic issue has created an environment of comfort and safety for the visitor,” she added.

She also said that the hotels of the tourist group in the country are at the forefront in terms of health safety and protocols, ensuring that their guests and collaborators are complying with all the measures suggested by the corresponding Dominican entities.

Encarna Piñero made these statements to this tourism digital, in the framework of the agreement with the PGA through which its Ocean’s 4 golf course is renamed PGA Ocean’s 4. Located within the Playa Nueva Romana residential resort, the attractive center becomes the new golf facility in Latin America affiliated with the PGA of America.