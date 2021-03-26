New American flights promoted between Charlotte and Samaná

The Tourism Promotion Office of the Dominican Republic in Miami (OPT Miami), American Airlines, the Samaná Tourism Cluster, and the Association of Hotels and Tourism Companies of Samaná ( Ahetsa ), held a virtual seminar to promote this tourist destination and the new Charlotte-Samaná air route, which begins in early June.

It had the participation of around 200 travel agents, where Wendy Justo, director of the Miami OPT, spoke about the actions taken by the country and Mitur to guarantee the safety of tourists, as well as the implementation from of the first of April of the e-ticket (entry or exit form).

“American Airlines is one of the essential partners in this market, so working hand in hand with them to together move this new route forward is an honor. In addition to the instructions of the Minister, it is a priority that we work hard with this flight and destination,” she said.

In turn, the sales manager for the Caribbean of American Airlines, Marvin Álvarez Ochoa, said that “we are super proud to open another route to the Dominican Republic, in addition to the 25 flights we have to other destinations. We are proud to continue expanding in that country, where we have been serving for 45 years.”

Meanwhile, the Samaná Tourism Cluster and the Association of Hotels and Tourism Companies of Samaná thanked the Miami OPT for the opportunity to promote the destination and continue to strengthen ties with travel agents and tour operators in this market.

During the virtual seminar, the travel agents received information on the attractions and complementary offers in the area, as well as the hotel and real estate properties, among which the following stand out: Amhsa Marina, Bahía Príncipe Hotels & Resorts, Bonita Development, Hotel Playa Colibrí, Mint Hotels & Residences, Sublime Samaná Hotels & Residences, Villa Serena Hotels, and Viva Wyndham all Inclusive Resorts.