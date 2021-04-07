Cruise tourism will have a new line from La Romana

Santo Domingo, DR

Norwegian Cruise Line is the new cruise line that will begin operations in the country in July, arriving at the port of La Romana.

President Luis Abinader stressed that the country could receive about 20 thousand tourists each month with this agreement.

“The Dominican Republic is everyone’s home. And from today, and thanks to this agreement, it will also be home to the more than 5,000 potential tourists who will be able to reach our wonderful coasts every Sunday.”

The president said that one of the most significant efforts of this government is the development of tourism.

“As you all know, one of the greatest efforts of my Government is oriented towards the development of the tourism industry, its empowerment, sustained growth, and the consolidation of the Dominican Republic as one of the most important tourist destinations in the world.”

The cruise line will restart its operations at a reduced capacity of its vessels, two stops in the Caribbean, and its mother port La Romana, where its first arrival is expected on August 15.

As part of the biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, passengers, and crew with a boarding date until October 31 will be required to be vaccinated and examined before boarding.

“Over a year after we initially suspended travel, the time has finally come when we can bring our loyal guests the news of our great cruise return. And announcing this stop in the Caribbean and the HomePort in La Romana is news that we celebrate and have been waiting for a long time,” emphasized Harry Sommer, President, and CEO of the Norwegian Cruise Line.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, highlighted that March represented a growth of 3.3%, achieving the arrival of the most significant number of tourists after the arrival of the pandemic to the country.

The agreements were reached through the Executive Director of the Port Authority’s intermediation, Jean Luis Rodríguez, who highlighted the importance for the country that the Norwegian Cruise Line brand uses our port and the Dominican Republic as a logistics center to convert the country at the Caribbean Hub.

“We are excited to be part of this important alliance, the arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line to the Dominican Republic as the first homeport in the Caribbean represents a great opportunity for us; and from the Port Authority, we guarantee all the necessary protocols to be our safe ports ”stated Jean Luis Rodríguez, Executive Director of the Dominican Port Authority.