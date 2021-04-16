Punta Cana records high demand of U.S. travelers for the summer

ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT FROM CheapOair

According to a new report from CheapOair, Punta Cana is experiencing strong demand for summer travel among U.S. travelers.

The online travel agency indicated that Punta Cana, the travel hub of the Dominican Republic, is experiencing considerable demand, positioning the country as one of the main hubs for tourism in the Caribbean.

And no wonder, since the Punta Cana airport concentrates more than half of the reservations made to date to arrive in the second quarter of the year, informed the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

In addition to the positive performance of airline ticket reservations, there has been a good performance in the index of short and long-term room reservations per night in all areas of the country, where the volume of room sales per night for stays in the next 30 days has reached historic highs for Punta Cana.

Meanwhile, Cancun also stands out as a Caribbean vacation destination among its U.S. traveler base and the third most popular destination overall after Miami and Las Vegas.

“According to Transportation Security Administration data, passengers passing through U.S. airports in March consistently exceeded one million per day. That’s a significant increase from just a month ago and demonstrates America’s growing willingness to travel,” stated Sam Jain, CEO of CheapOair’s parent company, Fareportal.

According to the report, both destinations are seeing strong demand from couples, who account for 63% of all bookings for the Caribbean destination in the summer. In comparison, individual travelers comprise 15% of bookings.