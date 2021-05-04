Commercial flights increase at Las Américas airport

UNITED STATES, PUERTO RICO, VENEZUELA, COLOMBIA, SPAIN, PANAMA, CURAÇAO .

The flow of flights and passengers to different destinations through the Las Americas International Airport (AILA) increased last Monday with the scheduling of 92 round trips, including ten cargo operations.

The itinerary, consisting of 82 commercial passenger flights and ten cargo operations, was programmed by the Flight Operations Department of the concessionaire Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom).

The operations were divided between 44 flights arriving from different points abroad, 38 departing, plus ten cargo flights.

Likewise, the most significant percentage of operations were scheduled with flights to cities in the United States, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia, Spain, Panama, Curacao, Aruba, and other Caribbean destinations.

Despite the sanitary restrictions established in the AILA and other airport terminals of the Dominican Republic, people continue to travel abroad.

Last Monday, there was a visible movement and increase of people lining up in front of the airline counters, checking their documents, and regularizing their travel status.

Passengers to board flights departing to the United States, South America, Spain, and other nations, must present the physical or cellular document of the test results.

In addition, an executive of one of the airlines that regularly operate flights to the United States, said their flights are currently departing with an occupancy factor of 80 to 90 percent.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health authorities and the AILA continue to apply the sanitary protocol against Covid-19 inside and outside the airport terminal facilities.