86% of the country’s 303 hotels were open last March

Santo Domingo.- 86% of the country’s hotels were open last March, most of them in La Altagracia, Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata and Samaná, according to data published by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (Mepyd).

That means that, for that month, a total of 267 hotel facilities out of the 303 in the country were operating.

The occupancy rate of those hotels was 40.9% in March, according to official data presented in the Mepyd Sectorial Panorama report. Occupancy is measured in rooms that are effectively operational and not in closed or remodeled.