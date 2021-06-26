The United Kingdom has a mandatory 11-day quarantine for travelers from the Dominican Republic

STARTING AT 04:00 a.m. ON JUNE 30

Haiti and Uranga were also included

The United Kingdom Government will require mandatory hotel quarantine for eleven days for all travelers from the Dominican Republic.

The United Kingdom added the Dominican Republic to the red list of risk countries and Haiti and Uranga in the hope of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

This latest reorganization of the United Kingdom government travel traffic light will come into effect from 4:00 a.m. on June 30, where it states that any arrival after this date will go to the hotel’s mandatory quarantine, at the cost of £ 1,750 per person.

It has also joined nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Turkey in 56 high-risk countries.

On the other hand, the Dominican Republic, Tunisia, and Uranga have also continued to be added among the countries added to the Northern Ireland red list.