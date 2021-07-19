New air Europa milestone: links madrid-samaná for the first time

It has a Boeing 787 for this flight, with a weekly route

Grupo Piñero continues to promote the reactivation of tourism in the DR

Air Europa has launched, for the first time, the Madrid-Samaná link, an operation that consolidates confidence in the destination Dominican Republic in its ongoing recovery and growth of the arrival of tourists from Spain.

With the incorporation of the new flight, which will have a weekly frequency, operating on Saturdays, by the hand of the tour operator Soltour, in coordination with the Tourist Promotion Office (OPT) in Spain-Portugal, the sustainable recovery that Dominican tourism has had in recent months is reaffirmed.

Flight UX-335, operated on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, arrived at Juan Bosch-El Catey-International Airport, in Samana, with 270 Spanish passengers received by the authorities Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI(Aerodom)and protocol personnel of the Ministry of Tourism.

Mercedes Moreno, sales manager of the Bahia Principe chain, which works with the tour operator Soltour, said that “this flight reinforces, not only the hotel occupancy, also, the entire chain of values of tourism in the province of Samana.”

She indicated that pre-sales had been made with Air Europa for the whole summer and winter for a month, guaranteeing the arrival of more tourists to Samana. “This connectivity is super important because it guarantees more employment and improvement in the economy of the area,” she said.

Moreno said that currently, the hotel has a total occupancy, which is equivalent to 70% of the rooms that the complex has, always complying with the protocols and strict management of safety and health.

The tourists, who arrived on Quisqueyan soil, after 7:15 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021, upon entering the country, showed their happiness when the folkloric ballet of mitur awaited them to the rhythm of merengue. It should be noted that a large number of the passengers are families who decided to choose the Dominican Republic to enjoy, together with their children, the summer holidays.

It is recalled that in May of this year, more than 250 leaders of travel agencies and Spanish media made the first Mega Fam Trip “Dominican Republic Safe Destination,” to know first-hand and promote Samana as a tourist pole with great attractions, achieving this first flight with tourists, who decided to vacation in this Caribbean country.