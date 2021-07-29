Azur Air to open flight between Ukraine and Punta Cana

Ukraine ranked fourth in the top 10 tourist issuers to RD in the first half of 2021

New flights boost the recovery of tourism in the country

The Civil Aviation Board(JAC) has learned of Azur Air Ukraine’s application for an operating permit to include the new Ukraine-Punta Cana-Kievflight, which will increase the arrival of tourists from Ukraine to the Dominican Republic.

Ukraine became the fourth country on the list of 10 tourist issuers to the Dominican Republic in the first half of 2021, with the arrival of 43,549 visitors.

And the European market, which in the first half of the year represented 5% of total visitors, was the leading source country. This was followed by Spain, a country from which 31,644 tourists arrived, and Poland, from where 24,285 came.

Azur Air Ukraine belongs to the tourist group Annex Tour, whose owner and founder is the Turkish tycoon Neset Kockar, who has just announced his interest in resurrecting the Neckermann Reisenbrand, a German tour operator who was part of the bankrupt Thomas Cook Group, one of the world’s great companies in the field.

It is recalled that last June, the air operator Azur Air Ukraine applied to the JAC for a Special Permit to operate 110 flights from Russia to the DR that would provide about 39,000 seats.

The airline ordered the Novosibirsk/La Romana/Novosibirsk, Novosibirsk/Punta Cana/Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg/Punta Cana/Yekaterinburg routes in the period from 23 June to 29 October 2021.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s failure to have its migratory border open with the Dominican Republic, Azur Air Ukraine began operations at La Romana Airport in October last year.

The airline operates flights from Ukraine to Turkey, Egypt, Spain, Bulgaria, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates with three Boeing B737-800s.