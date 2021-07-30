Germany no longer considers the Dominican Republic a coronavirus risk zone

The Minister of Tourism released the information through his Twitter account.

Germany excluded the Dominican Republic from its coronavirus risk zone, tourism minister David Collado announced Friday via his Twitter account.

“Great news for RD (Dominican Republic). The tourist corners of our country open their doors to nationals and foreigners safely,” said Collado when releasing the information.

A post from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Santo Domingo reads, “Dominican Republic is no longer categorized as a coronavirus risk zone.”