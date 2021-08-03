Three tourism origin countries with highest growth in Dominican Republic as of June

The United States, Puerto Rico, and Colombia top the list of countries of origin of tourists to the Dominican Republic that have registered the highest growth in the first half of 2021, according to data from the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores).

The top ten issuers include Ukraine, Spain, Germany, France, Argentina, Canada, and Russia.

In the first six months of the year, according to Asonahores figures, 750,763 tourists arrived from the United States, traditionally the Dominican Republic’s primary source of tourism, of which 206,650 came through Santo Domingo, 2,002 through La Romana and 391,160 through Punta Cana.

Meanwhile, 51,703 visitors arrived by air from Puerto Rico and 47,476 from Colombia.

According to Resumen Turismo, 43,549 visitors came from Ukraine in the January-June period, 31,644 from Spain, 20,730 from Germany, and 18,259 from France.

It should be noted that the largest number of Ukrainians arrived through La Romana airport, 26,449, and through Punta Cana, 16,041. Meanwhile, some 14,975 Argentines used the country for vacations during the first semester of the year, in addition to 9,205 Canadians and 8,341 Russians.