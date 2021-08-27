High expectations of Karisma with opening of the Margaritaville Cap Cana

THE HOTEL WILL BE OPERATIONAL FROM NEXT OCTOBER

Maintains solid occupancy projections in the face of a rebound in travel

It is the first project of the Island Reserve brand in the country

George Feliz, president of Karisma Hotels & Resorts for the Dominican Republic, explained that after the announcement of the Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, scheduled to open its doors in October 2021, the occupancy projections seem solid with the great rebound in travel.

“We expect bookings to replace those recorded in 2019 and 2020 at other resorts in the destination,” he added.

He told arecoa.com that the hotel is the second Island Reserve brand resort created in partnership with Karisma and Margaritaville, and the first in the Dominican Republic, will reaffirm that Cap Cana is an international destination that will attract visitors from everywhere, but especially from North America (Mexico, the United States, and Canada) and South America.

“We have invested in this partnership and know it will be well received in the Caribbean market based on the positive responses we have garnered since the Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun opened in Mexico in July 2020,” he said.

Feliz stressed that the hotel would have “13 types of luxury rooms to choose from, including swim up and honeymoon suites, as well as our iconic villas. 40 private luxury villas surrounding an exclusive and extensive lagoon-shaped pool, as well as 228 iconic suites. The villas offer exclusive access to an extensive lagoon-like pool and the S.O.S. Bar inside the pool with hanging beds to relax comfortably.”

He said that as Cap Cana is the top luxury destination in the Caribbean, international visitors travel here year-round because of its distinctive offerings, which include luxury beachfront resorts, pristine beaches, golf courses, and more, so demand is more robust, and especially as Covid-19 travel restrictions begin to ease.

“Travelers are looking for amenities that all-inclusive resorts are perfectly ready to offer: suites with pools, multiple dining options and beaches, allowing guests to remain socially distanced safely while enjoying their stay.”

He reported that for the hotel’s opening in October, the brand has a comprehensive peace of mind wellness program that includes free on-site antigen tests for guests traveling to the U.S., according to CDC requirements.

“For our Canadian guests, PCR tests are also available on-site, at an additional cost and if a guest’s test result is positive, Karisma will provide quarantined accommodation at no charge to the guest until a doctor certifies authorization to travel with a negative test result for a period not exceeding 14 nights,” Feliz explained.