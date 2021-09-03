Details of the responsible tourism rescue plan in Dominican Republic

TO BEGIN ON SEPTEMBER 15

Travelers will have to present a negative Covid-19 test at airports

It is contemplated to provide more significant assistance to tourists in hotels

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, reported that everything is ready to implement, in eight days, the Responsible Recovery Plan for Tourism, coordinated by Mitur.

“Barring any major changes, the plan will begin on September 15 with the measures announced,” he emphasized.

He stressed that it would be necessary to present the Covid-19 test at airports with negative results before entering the country since non-invasive random tests will be carried out, with PCR samples developed in Israel that use breath.

He said that airports would have strict sanitary protocols to measure temperature, distancing, and masks.

Collado also indicated that all short-stay tourists (non-resident foreigners) who enter the country from September 15 to December 31 will have a travel assistance plan during their first stay in a hotel that has an operating license, which includes emergencies in the event of a Covid-19 contagion, and will be covered by the Dominican Government.

The Minister of Tourism recalled that the measure is exclusive to the Dominican Republic since any other country in the region has not applied it to guarantee the health and well-being of those who visit the destination.

He stated that he has been working with the private sector and the authorities in the survey of the hospitals in the tourist poles, in terms of availability of beds and conditions, to prepare all the logistics of handling those infected with symptoms.

To this end, he explained that by September 15, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) would begin publishing a report on the situation of infections and lethality Covid-19 specialized for tourist poles.