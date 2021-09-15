The US lowers travel alert to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo .– The United States lowered the level of alert on the Dominican Republic at risk from Covid-19, placing it as the country with the lowest risk to visit in relation to the pandemic in the region.

Level two is considered by the United States Government as the level at which its citizens can travel safely, only maintaining hygiene measures and regular precautions to avoid contagion.

The lowest level is One, in which is recommended to travel taking ordinary measures, followed by Level Two, which is where the Dominican Republic was placed yesterday.