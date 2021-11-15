Arajet: green light to connect the Dominican Republic with 14 countries

Airline plans to start operations in the first quarter of 2022

The Dominican capital airline Arajet, formerly Flycana, already has permission from the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) to fly to the different destinations where it plans to start its operations in the first quarter of 2022.

During the extraordinary session of the JAC, the line was approved for flights from the Dominican Republic to the United States, Cuba, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Haiti, Canada, France, Panama, Trinidad, and Tobago, Aruba, Guatemala, and other countries.

“Very soon you will find in Arajet the best ultra-low cost airfares, to travel to or from the Dominican Republic with lower prices,” it is indicated on the company’s website, according to the Cuban Directory.

The operations will be carried out with five Boeing 737 MAX 8s after a new image and brand.

It is recalled that the JAC granted the modification of the Certificate of Economic Authorization (CAE), with the number 25, to include the brand “Arajet” as DBA (doing business as / doing business as) in favor of the company DW Dominican Wings.