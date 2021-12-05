Healthy boost from Turks and Caicos Islands to Dominican Republic medical tourism

So far this year, the Turks and Caicos Islands have registered a turnover of approximately US$7 million for health procedures, which fall under the heading of medical tourism, in health centers in the Dominican Republic, thus boosting the economy and further increasing the referred segment.

Alejandro Cambiaso, president of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS), said that “this indicates that synergies are being generated to significantly increase these figures.”

The information comes after a meeting between the Association and the Services Coalition with the Honorable Mr. Otis Morris, Minister of the Interior and Public Services of Turks and Caicos, in the presence of executives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) of the DR.

According to El Dia, the meeting was attended by Dr. Hector Lopez, Director of Quality of the Association, and Ms. Taiana Mora, Executive Director of the Coalition.

At the meeting, the minister was enthusiastic and announced that in January 2022, he would come with an enlarged commission to strengthen health tourism and educational programs aimed at the medical profession between the two countries.

The Dominican Republic, a leader in medical tourism in the Caribbean region, seeks to expand its reach and market share.