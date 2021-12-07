Canadian airline Swoop launches new flight between Toronto and Punta Cana

With a frequency of two flights a week

Swoop Airlines landed a new route connecting the inaugural Toronto Pearson Airport and Punta Cana International Airport, with WO670 flight arrived in Punta Cana on Sunday last November 5 at 12:25 pm. It will feature a frequency two times a week.

“We are pleased to celebrate the launch of our new flights between Punta Cana and Toronto, creating more connectivity between Canada and the Dominican Republic . The demand for air travel continues to grow and we are confident that this new air service will be popular with travelers and support the rebound in the region’s tourism economy,” said Bert Van Der Stege, Swoop’s Chief Commercial Officer.

On his side, Frank Elías Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, said that “we thank Swoop Airlines for placing their trust in the Punta Cana International Airport and inviting us to be part of their expansion plans in the country, to promote the tourist and economic growth between both nations.”

“We are pleased to welcome Canadian passengers on this new direct route from Toronto. As the leading airport in traffic and connectivity in the country and winners for five consecutive years of the Airport Quality Services Awards, we hope that visitors experience the pleasure of traveling and the love for Dominican culture when entering our airport,” he indicated.

Upon arrival, SwSwoop’sravelers, crew, and executives have greeted with an inaugural ribbon-cutting act and the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) folkloric ballet.

It is recalled that travelers who book flights to Punta Cana will benefit from SwSwoop’svailable fares and can save even more by securing a Swoop Getaway.

Powered by Expedia, Swoop Getaways enables travelers to earn exclusive discounts when they bundle the airline’s low-cost flights with hotels and resorts.