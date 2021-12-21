Seven hotel beach segments in La Romana certified as Blue Flag

The International Foundation for Environmental Education ( FEE ) delivered the Blue Flag certificates to seven hotels in Destination La Romana, members of the La Romana-Bayahibe Hotel Association ( AHRB ).

The Blue Flag certification was awarded for having its beach segments clean, safe and accessible during the period 2021-2022 to the hotels: Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach, Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace, Dreams Dominicus La Romana, Catalonia Gran Dominicus, Catalonia Royal La Romana, Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus, Be Live Collection Canoa, Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Adults Only Resort, Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort, and Casa de Campo Resort.

The official lifting act was held at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach & Palace hotel, where the hotels received their certification.

The accreditation, delivered internationally by FEE and the Dominican Republic Institute of Environmental Law ( IDARD ), recognizes hotels for meeting “the most demanding environmental quality standards.”

To obtain the Blue Flag, a series of criteria for responsible management, water quality, environmental education, safety, services, and accessibility are verified, granted by a demanding interdisciplinary jury.

The jury comprises authorities from 11 institutions, including the Ministries of the Environment and Natural Resources, Tourism, Education, the National Competitiveness Council, National Aquarium, Conadis, Civil Defense, Cibima, Asonahores, and Propagas Foundation.