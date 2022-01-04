The Clintons vacation in Punta Cana with the Rainieris as their hosts

The former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, and his wife Hillary Clinton are vacationing in Punta Cana, La Altagracia Province (Dominican Republic).

The couple was observed dining at an exclusive restaurant in the eastern part of the country and their friends, Frank Rainieri and Haydee Kuret de Rainieri.

On his 24th visit to the DR, Clinton received the appreciation of Dominicans, who came to greet him.

He was also seen playing golf with Juan José Arteaga and Rolando Gonzalez Bunster at the Los Corales golf course in Punta Cana, where the PGA tournament will be held again this year, according to Listín Diario.

It is recalled that various celebrities of art, politics, film, and commerce preferred Punta Cana to wait for the new year, including the famous television presenter and businesswoman Martha Stewart. They visited the Puntacana Foundation and other attractions of the tourist destination located in the east of the country.