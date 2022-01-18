Dominican Republic flexes its tourism muscle in Madrid

Madrid.- The good health of Dominican tourism has been exhibited since yesterday in Madrid, Spain, on the first day of the agenda prior to the inauguration this Wednesday of the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), with the participation of almost 7,000 companies and 107 countries.

The Dominican Republic, which is participating this year as a partner country in Fitur, had the best month of September, October, November and December in its history in 2021, after a progressive recovery after the closure due to the pandemic.

According to data from the Dominican Ministry of Tourism offered in the first week of 2022, only in December of last year 728,335 tourists arrived in the country, while in the last quarter of 2021 1,691,667 travelers did so.

