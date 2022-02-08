The gringos cannot set the pace of tourism in the Dominican Republic

The United States is the primary source market and the most coveted by the tourism industry in the Dominican Republic. That is an obvious fact because it is verified by all the meters: they are the leaders in quantity and the first in quality.

Gone are the days when British and German tourists were the first to occupy the ranking of clients arriving in the eastern part of the country. Today that is the history of tourism and, although it must always be kept in mind, you cannot live in the past.

The reality is based on objective data and well-founded and contrasted statistics, constantly at odds with the points of view and analysis of politicians and authorities of any party. These usually handle these references according to their convenience, most of the time without rigor.

Taking for granted that the US market is the most desired because it is profitable, the Dominican tourism industry cannot always be stressed with the threats of the gringos: what if the deaths, what if the insecurity, what if the COVID…

Since we are talking about statistics, the percentage of deaths from alcohol, citizen insecurity, and viruses is much higher in the United States than in the Dominican Republic. The COVID numbers in the USA, for example, are alarming.

The Americans demonstrated their strength as a country by being the first to manufacture the most reliable vaccines in record time. However, they are the ones that lead the infections in the most prosperous countries, the most opposed to vaccines and the most opposed to the third dose—lessons, then, the minimum.

A powerful lobby in the USA is what the tourism industry and the country need to counteract the intimidating offensive of the northern neighbor. It is vital or more than any other promotional activity. We need the gringos but without them setting the pace for our industry.