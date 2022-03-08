Air Century and Sky High: 17 weekly flights between Cuba and the Dominican Republic in March

The flight market between Cuba and the Dominican Republic is currently one of the most offered. Up to 17 weekly flights are available between Santo Domingo and various Cuban cities.

According to the official flight schedule released by the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company ( ECASA ), two DR airlines: Air Century and Sky High, will operate the routes between the two nations in March.

The point of arrival on Dominican land is the Las Américas International Airport ( AILA ) in the capital Santo Domingo, while the destinations in Cuba are: Havana, Varadero, Camagüey, Santa Clara, Holguín, and Santiago de Cuba.

Flights between Cuba and DR by Air Century

José Martí International Airport (Havana): Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday

Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero): Every Monday

Abel Santamaría International Airport (Santa Clara): Every Friday

Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey): Every Thursday

Frank País International Airport (Holguín): Every Monday

Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba): Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday

Flights to Cuba from the DR operated by Sky High

José Martí International Airport (Havana): Monday and Friday

Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba): Tuesdays and Saturdays

Frank País International Airport (Holguín): Thursdays and Sundays

Remember that Air Century and Sky High are low-cost airlines that minimize the price of their air tickets with luggage restrictions. The basic ticket includes a carry-on bag plus a personal item such as a handbag or a backpack. The customer must contact the service separately to add more bags in baggage in the plane’s hold.

The Sky High airline warns that “if the carry-on baggage exceeds the allowed dimensions, it will be sent to the hold of the plane as checked baggage. Applicable charges for excess luggage will be made.

It is recalled that the Dominican Republic requests a visa so that a passenger with a Cuban passport can enter its territory.