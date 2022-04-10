JetBlue: poor service to users in the Dominican Republic is a trend in social networks

Between criticism and complaints, the American low-cost airline JetBlue once again became a trend on social networks for alleged poor service and unjustified delays of its flights.

Even though last year, the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) assured that the airline would improve its services in the Dominican Republic by taking measures to remedy the situations that arose before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, passengers assure that everything remains the same.

“It is the worst airline that can be used, lack of personnel, incompetence in the service and not to mention the abandoned luggage because they oversell the flights and they do not mind leaving suitcases… that is already a protocol for them and their bad service,” commented a user on Twitter.

Likewise, others indicated that they prefer to use other airlines since, in JetBlue, “Dominicans are not respected.”

The comments increased after last Tuesday, April 5, the airline Spirit announced that it had received an unsolicited offer of 3.6 billion dollars from JetBlue to acquire the airline. As a result, according to El Nacional, it has had a marked rivalry.

This, after Spirit and Frontier, announced last February a merger of 6,600 million dollars, which would represent the creation of the fifth largest airline in the United States, surpassing JetBlue in the number of miles flown by paying passengers.

Of course, people did not take long to react through social networks expressing that “Dominicans are crazy to leave JetBlue so that now they also want to damage Spirit.”