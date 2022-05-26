Abinader will start on Thursday to work on tourist development in Pedernales

President Luis Abinader will move next Thursday, May 26, to the south of the country to give continuity to the Tourism Development Project of the Pedernales province and provide economic support to national producers.

In that sense, at 10:30 in the morning, the president will lead the first shovel for the construction of the port of Cabo Rojo.

Later he will preside over the start of the hydrosanitary works of the tourism development project on the Cabo Rojo road.

In the same way, the head of state will lead the delivery of credits to 100 sheep producers of the Repopulation Plan in the sports center of that city.