Nonsense to want to close JetBlue

Those in power never cease to surprise public opinion. The proposal of the president of the Chamber of Deputies to shut down JetBlue Airlines for its bad onboard experience is yet another exaggeration by politicians who think they are the masters of the country.

JetBlue is an airline that has been generating problems for a long time, is not an example of professionalism, and makes mistakes regularly. But to go so far as to close it down is nonsense.

The tourism sector, more specifically the aeronautical sector, has already expressed its opinion on ceasing operations. An airline cannot be closed as easily as if it were a place where adulterated alcohol is sold.

What the Government (aeronautical authorities and Mitur) has to do is that this company fulfills the requirements established by the laws. And if they have committed excesses, which it seems they have, fine them repeatedly so that the mistakes are not repeated.

JetBlue’s owners do not force passengers to fly JetBlue. Unfortunately, travelers prioritize price over good service and quality, which is the detriment that cheap is sometimes expensive. DR cannot do without JetBlue today. In the medium term, it could, but not today.