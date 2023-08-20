ADTS announces investment of more than 12 billion pesos in medical tourism

The directors of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS), Alejandro Cambiaso, president, and Amelia Reyes Mora, vice-president of the organization and president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, announced an investment of over 12 billion pesos in the medical tourism sector.

They stated that during the 6th International Congress on Health Tourism, a private investment breakfast will be held in conjunction with the financial sector. New ventures in this booming niche market will be presented, providing the country with thousands of jobs and innovative medical technologies and services.

Cambiaso said that the congress will be held on November 1 and 2 of this year at the JW Marriott Hotel in Santo Domingo and will feature multiple innovations and business opportunities, highlighting, above all, the talent of the Dominican medical class and its achievements, according to the program Esta Noche Mariasela.

Amelia Reyes Mora said the event will be a meeting point for multi-sector leaders. The country will be projected as a health and investment destination, promoting international accreditations and the projection of Dominican medicine.

It is noted that the DR is the leading destination for medical tourism in the Caribbean, number 2 in Latin America, and number 19 in the world, according to the Medical Tourism Index.