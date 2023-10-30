XXVII edition of the Caribbean Tourist Exchange opens

The XXVII Edition of the Caribbean Tourist Exchange is set to take place from October 26 to 28, providing a platform for the promotion and marketing of tourist offerings and products across the Caribbean region. This event serves as a valuable opportunity to strengthen and facilitate commercial exchanges between various stakeholders in the tourism industry, including both public and private entities.

This edition of the exchange will feature representatives from several countries in the region, including delegations from Curaçao’s Ministry of Tourism, El Salvador’s Tourism Corporation (Corsatur), Colombia with the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá, hotel companies, travel agencies, and tour operators from Cartagena de Indias. Additionally, travel agencies and tour operators from Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, Argentina, and Peru will participate.

The event’s program will include various activities such as business roundtables, presentations of tourist products, gastronomic tastings, and more. Some highlights include conferences presented by the Federation of Dominican International Business Women (FEM) and the National Association of Executive and Professional Business Women (ANMEPRO), as well as presentations from Air Century aimed at travel agents and tour operators.

Notable conferences will cover topics like the Master Plan for sustainable development of Pedernales Cabo Rojo, initiation routes of the Camino de Santiago, accessible tourism and sign language, among others. Additionally, there will be activities like the Wedding Workshop in Beach Hotels, a Craft Exhibition promoting the country’s brand, and a parade of Chabacanas designed by prominent Dominican designers, organized by ACHADOM.

The success of this event is attributed to the support of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), Banreservas, and all sponsors and collaborators who contribute to its execution. It offers a unique opportunity for networking and promoting tourism within the Caribbean region.