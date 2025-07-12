American will connect with a daily flight to Santo Domingo and Philadelphia

American Airlines announced that, starting December 18, 2025, it will offer a daily flight connecting Santo Domingo and the U.S. city of Philadelphia, operated with an Airbus A321. Tickets for the service to Philadelphia will go on sale starting July 14.

“We are very excited to expand our presence in the Dominican Republic and connect Santo Domingo, a key destination for American, with our transatlantic hub in Philadelphia,” said Oliver Bojos, Regional Operations Manager for the Central Caribbean.

He explained that “with this route, our local operations will grow by 20% during this holiday season, a wonderful way to celebrate our 50 years of commitment to the Dominican Republic.”

For the winter peak season, American will offer more than 30 daily departures from the Dominican Republic, representing over 20% capacity growth compared to last year.

This will include up to six daily flights from Santo Domingo, up to twenty daily flights from Punta Cana, three daily flights from Puerto Plata, three daily flights from Santiago, and one daily service from La Romana.

The Philadelphia International Airport hub connection serves asAmerican’ss transatlantic hub, operating more than 270 daily departures during the winter peak season to over 100 destinations, including Dublin, London, Lisbon, Madrid, Zurich, and other European cities.