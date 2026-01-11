Record number of visitors for the Dominican Republic: 11.6 million in 2025

The Dominican Republic set a historic record of 11,676,901 visitors last year, as reported by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

In announcing the results of the industry’s performance in the January-December period, he said that visitor arrivals last year grew by 37.8% compared to 2022, 13.3% compared to 2023, and 4.3% compared to the previous year.

The official stated that the country received 8,861,169 tourists by air alone, representing a growth of 23.7% compared to 2022, 10% compared to 2023, and 3.8% compared to 2024.

Last year, growth was also notable via maritime routes, with the country receiving 2,815,732 cruise passengers, representing an increase of 114.6% compared to 2022, 25.3% compared to 2023, and 6% compared to last year.

“These arrivals, by air and sea, set another historic annual record for the country, with 11,676,901 visitors,” Collado said.

Furthermore, he indicated that in December alone the country received a total of 1,392,649 visitors, reflecting a growth of 40.5% compared to 2022, 16.6% compared to 2023, and 14.2% compared to 2024.

He said that 976,747 tourists arrived by air in December, while the Dominican Republic received 415,902 cruise ship passengers by sea.

The countries that contributed the most visitors during that period were the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Colombia.

Meanwhile, the airports that received the most tourists in the past year were: Punta Cana with 51%, Las Américas ( AILA ) with 28%, Cibao with 12%, Puerto Plata 4%, Higüero 2.5% and La Romana 2.5%.

The minister also reported that hotel occupancy exceeded 71% throughout the year, while tourist satisfaction levels were 4.4 out of 5.

“It’s worth noting that despite all the challenges posed by international circumstances, Dominican tourism registered the greatest growth in its history. In five years, we have quietly transformed Dominican tourism,” he emphasized.