Punta Cana Airport, recognized among ‘the best in the world’ for passenger experience

Punta Cana Airport has been recognized in the ‘2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards’, awarded by Airports Council International World ( ACI World ), as one of the best airports in the world in passenger experience, taking back a distinction that it had already obtained for eight consecutive years, and which in 2025 represents the ninth in its trajectory, once again consolidating its regional leadership.

The terminal received the award in the category “Best Airports at Departures” by size and region, in the Latin America and Caribbean segment (5 to 15 million passengers annually), a distinction that recognizes excellence in service from the direct perspective of those who matter most, the travelers.

The recognition takes on extraordinary value, considering that the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program is based on passengers’ direct opinions at the airport, evaluated at the very moment they occur, according to the statement.

The surveys were conducted randomly with travelers across different areas and operating hours, allowing the collection of authentic and representative perceptions of the service offered daily, reflecting the real passenger experience.

Globally, nearly 707,000 passengers were surveyed in real time, and more than half of the world’s travelers passed through an airport evaluated under the ASQ program. Satisfaction levels continue to show a positive trend, primarily driven by perceptions of clean and pleasant spaces, a welcoming environment, and the quality of customer service, as well as by significant improvements in border control and immigration processes.

In this edition, 100 airports worldwide were recognized for excellence in passenger experience, and the fact that Punta Cana Airport is part of this select group reaffirms its regional leadership in hospitality and quality of service.

This achievement coincides with a year of high operational activity, during which PUJ maintained a solid passenger volume and set weekly records. The distinction awarded by Airports Council International World recognizes not only a specific performance but also a sustained culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration.